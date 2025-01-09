2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4305 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Neckband
Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sasha007
09/01/2025
India
This earphone is the best, i want to buy it again
This is the one of the best earphones I used. I want to buy it again but I cannot find it anywhere. I'm requesting philips to again produce this masterpiece item. Please 🙏🏼
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic
Date of Use 2024-01-09
iamaserverguy
24/12/2016
India
Best fit for Gym
Sturdy and excellent design. Sound quality is excellent, but you may have to adjust for getting it...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic