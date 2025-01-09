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Discontinued

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ4305WS/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4305 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Neckband

11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/01/2025

India

India

This earphone is the best, i want to buy it again

This is the one of the best earphones I used. I want to buy it again but I cannot find it anywhere. I'm requesting philips to again produce this masterpiece item. Please 🙏🏼

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-01-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic

Date of Use 2024-01-09

24/12/2016

India

India

Best fit for Gym

Sturdy and excellent design. Sound quality is excellent, but you may have to adjust for getting it...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4305WS Sports headphones with mic

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