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Discontinued

Sports earhook headset

SHQ3007/28

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sweatproof and Washable

Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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With iPhone remote control and extension cable

Sweatproof and Washable

Mic and music control

The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

29/12/2013

India

India

sporty looking earhook

I suggest that this is a useful headset as it has a good sporty look and looks attractive, so when you travel at least 1 person will tell you that this product looks good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

17/05/2012

India

India

This product is stylish

this product is atrractive , nice look , good sound

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset

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