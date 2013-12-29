2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sweatproof and Washable
Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cran10
29/12/2013
India
sporty looking earhook
I suggest that this is a useful headset as it has a good sporty look and looks attractive, so when you travel at least 1 person will tell you that this product looks good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
webnick
17/05/2012
India
This product is stylish
this product is atrractive , nice look , good sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ3007 Sports earhook headset