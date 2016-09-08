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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ2305WS/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Keep your Actionfit SHQ2305 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

08/09/2016

India

India

This product has great features.

It is awesome. It's sound quality is awesome. it has so many features.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic

06/01/2019

India

India

Great product at this price range

I'm only using Philips earphones from past 3-4 years. I have used 3 variants of earphones in this duration. They provide you with amazing sound quality at an affordable price range. Some issues which I'm facing with the product are: 1) the rupturing/ cracking of cables from many places. This is reducing the life of the earphones. 2) the mic of the earphones eventually starts to miss function. Like it suddenly changes the songs or sometimes automatically activates Google home. You guys should pay some attention on these problems.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic

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