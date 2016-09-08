2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Keep your Actionfit SHQ2305 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Madhur
08/09/2016
India
This product has great features.
It is awesome. It's sound quality is awesome. it has so many features.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic
Samy23
06/01/2019
India
Great product at this price range
I'm only using Philips earphones from past 3-4 years. I have used 3 variants of earphones in this duration. They provide you with amazing sound quality at an affordable price range. Some issues which I'm facing with the product are: 1) the rupturing/ cracking of cables from many places. This is reducing the life of the earphones. 2) the mic of the earphones eventually starts to miss function. Like it suddenly changes the songs or sometimes automatically activates Google home. You guys should pay some attention on these problems.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2305WS Sports headphones with mic