2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1305 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.
8.6mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Sidhu19
19/10/2016
India
Excellent Base
Overall the product is worth the price............
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305WS Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305WS Sports headphones with mic
meAmar
04/08/2017
India
review
everything is good apart from the grip of the bud. its always falling iv lost two pair, only one left, without the grip the device is a throw away stuff .
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305OR Sports headphones with mic
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305OR Sports headphones with mic
Shivamc123
20/02/2019
India
Product falling apart
I used this for 4 months. It started deteriorating and falling apart. Whenever i went for a run and came it would stop working then i had to put it to dry. The silicon tip is too loose it falls off. The customer service is also very bad, when asked for repair or replacement they asked for a fee and said they would revert back in a day. I haven't got a call back yet. Would not recommend buying this. The service centre blamed the weather for it falling apart.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305OR Sports headphones with mic
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305OR Sports headphones with mic