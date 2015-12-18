My previous headphones stopped working. I needed new headphones and started searching online for new models. I saw 'PHILIPS SHP8500' headphones and placed the order for them. After more than one year of using them, I feel these headphones are terrific and sound great.These headphones have two main highlights. 1 ) Powerful Bass and High-Resolution sound : This headphone produces sound with high resolution and fidelity. Different songs can be heard with different levels of power, surround effects and volume-levels. Everything sounds a lot original on these headphones ! Sound reproduction is extremely faithful unlike in other headphones where there is added treble and bass to add 'extra sound effect'. The max rated intake power is 1500 mW. So, with correct equaliser settings, the bass can be thunderous. This is really great for watching action movies in Dolby-Theater-like effect. But sometimes I feel a computer soundcard can drive these phones better. 2) Comfortable & Beautiful Design : Even if a headphone has great sound quality, without comfort they would hurt the ears after using for long time. These headphones' earcups are built strong but are lightweight. So they are very comfortable to wear for hours. Moreover, the earcups of these headphones have thick-cloth and so the ears don't sweat after wearing for a long time. They have gorgeous glossy black earcups which give a DJ-like look when worn overhead ;) The only demerit I've encounterd after 1 year of using it is that the 3m cable started to peel automatically. This model changed the whole 'mindset' I had about Philips brand. I bought other models of Philips headphones - all of them are just mind blowing. I tried Philips radios and felt they are the best in the market with crystal-clear sound and superb signal-reception. I'd recommend PHILIPS headphones for a great music-listening and movies-watching experience at low-cost. Rating: 5/5