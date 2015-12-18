2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic hi-fi sound performance
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance
Powerful bass
A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
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4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Zooz
18/12/2015
India
The sound quality and clarity is amazing.
Excellent Product ...The best ever headphone that I have come across. If you are in the Medical Transcription Field, Go grab it without any further delay. :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Neonkraft
28/03/2014
India
Truly A Great Headphone
My previous headphones stopped working. I needed new headphones and started searching online for new models. I saw 'PHILIPS SHP8500' headphones and placed the order for them. After more than one year of using them, I feel these headphones are terrific and sound great.These headphones have two main highlights. 1 ) Powerful Bass and High-Resolution sound : This headphone produces sound with high resolution and fidelity. Different songs can be heard with different levels of power, surround effects and volume-levels. Everything sounds a lot original on these headphones ! Sound reproduction is extremely faithful unlike in other headphones where there is added treble and bass to add 'extra sound effect'. The max rated intake power is 1500 mW. So, with correct equaliser settings, the bass can be thunderous. This is really great for watching action movies in Dolby-Theater-like effect. But sometimes I feel a computer soundcard can drive these phones better. 2) Comfortable & Beautiful Design : Even if a headphone has great sound quality, without comfort they would hurt the ears after using for long time. These headphones' earcups are built strong but are lightweight. So they are very comfortable to wear for hours. Moreover, the earcups of these headphones have thick-cloth and so the ears don't sweat after wearing for a long time. They have gorgeous glossy black earcups which give a DJ-like look when worn overhead ;) The only demerit I've encounterd after 1 year of using it is that the 3m cable started to peel automatically. This model changed the whole 'mindset' I had about Philips brand. I bought other models of Philips headphones - all of them are just mind blowing. I tried Philips radios and felt they are the best in the market with crystal-clear sound and superb signal-reception. I'd recommend PHILIPS headphones for a great music-listening and movies-watching experience at low-cost. Rating: 5/5
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Rickyyoyo14
13/10/2015
India
hd sound with cinema hall like experience
[Employee of philipsglobal] I bought this last week and was amazed with the sound quality I am very happy with this product and recommend this if you are lover of rack and jazz
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones