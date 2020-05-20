2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superb comfort and fully adjustable
Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
4.3
of 5
57
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
SlayerGabbar
20/05/2020
India
Excellent Product
This particular product is too amazing due to it's comfort, sound quality, wire length, build quality and specially the price. I bought 2 sets, one to keep at home and other for work place. I've been using it for more than 5 years now and the performance is still like a new one. At least 10 of my friends have purchased it after checking the sound quality on my headphones. Unfortunately, it is no longer available.
Pros
Sound quality, Build quality, Comfort, Wire length
Cons
Discontinued by the company
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2018-05-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2018-05-20
KnightRider
29/03/2017
India
Great Product
I have this headphones from ~2004 and they have very good audio quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Pallab501
31/01/2017
India
Awesome Quality Sound
Purchased from amazon on 30th Jan,2017. Awesome sound quality using with my PC. Best for PC,TV,Laptop. Not recommended for mobile.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones