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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP1900/97

4.3

| (61) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

Lightweight and comfortable

Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

See all benefits

For music, PC, TV

Lightweight and comfortable

  • Over-ear

  • Black

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The light weight material used for the headband

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

61

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2

23/04/2023

India

India

noice

i have got 5 of these so far all out coz of wire failure guys at philips plz take care of enviroment and provide a detachable cable

Pros

Its so durable i had to really try to breeak it

Cons

it wont break nokia

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2021-04-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2021-04-22

10/08/2017

India

India

Excellent bang for buck!

Excellent headphone at its price. Its even better with mobile phone. For PC, its great too but something feels missing. But nothing to complain for quality its giving at its price. It has average bass, good treble. Clarity is nothing great, but nice. (I am not audiophile)

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

06/03/2017

India

India

Good Sound Quality

Although I was confused before purchasing this headphone but after purchasing I'm fully satisfied.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

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