2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lightweight and comfortable
Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening
Over-ear
Black
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The light weight material used for the headband
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
4.3
of 5
61
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Maple Moon
23/04/2023
India
noice
i have got 5 of these so far all out coz of wire failure guys at philips plz take care of enviroment and provide a detachable cable
Pros
Its so durable i had to really try to breeak it
Cons
it wont break nokia
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-22
Rustyesh
10/08/2017
India
Excellent bang for buck!
Excellent headphone at its price. Its even better with mobile phone. For PC, its great too but something feels missing. But nothing to complain for quality its giving at its price. It has average bass, good treble. Clarity is nothing great, but nice. (I am not audiophile)
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Destroyer
06/03/2017
India
Good Sound Quality
Although I was confused before purchasing this headphone but after purchasing I'm fully satisfied.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones