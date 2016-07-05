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  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Right Product Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM1900/00

4.4

| (38) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

Clear conversations, lightweight design

Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.

See all benefits

Clear conversations, lightweight design

  • Over-ear

2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pickup

Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

Over-ear style for ultimate comfort, fit and noise isolation

Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

38

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2
1

05/07/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Great product Excellent Sound performance

Design and Sound play is very good. Extreme perfromance for all kind of music.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

29/10/2015

India

India

worth the cost

probably best of its price class comfortable good bass

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

06/04/2015

India

India

Philips PC Headset SHM1900

SUPERB BASS..... good for music lover... good sound quality ...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

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