2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clear conversations, lightweight design
Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.
Over-ear
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.
Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.
4.4
of 5
38
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Jeyandran
05/07/2016
India
Verified buyer
Great product Excellent Sound performance
Design and Sound play is very good. Extreme perfromance for all kind of music.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
sakthivel
29/10/2015
India
worth the cost
probably best of its price class comfortable good bass
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Samiran0debrabazar
06/04/2015
India
Philips PC Headset SHM1900
SUPERB BASS..... good for music lover... good sound quality ...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset