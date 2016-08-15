2 year warranty
SHL4400BK/00
Gravity defying headphones
Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
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