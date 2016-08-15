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2 year warranty

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Headphones

SHL4400BK/00

Gravity defying headphones

Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound , they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability.

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Ultra compact. Clear sound.

Gravity defying headphones

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.

Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

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