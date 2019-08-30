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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3195BK/94

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Rich bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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DJ style monitoring headphones with mic

Rich bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

30/08/2019

India

India

Just amazing, Awesome quality

Realistic and healthy sound like never before at this price point.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic

17/06/2018

India

India

Value for Money

Best Headphones at an outstanding price. Very good for a traveler like me this product is an ideal companion of mine. In addition you get to own a brand name like PHILIPS which itself is a huge plus.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic

15/04/2017

India

India

Great sound but Average design

Sound is very good with sony mobile high bass and mic is also good but head phone round shape gives problem. It should be more narrow.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic

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