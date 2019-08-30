2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3195BK/94
Rich bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Suman0001
30/08/2019
India
Just amazing, Awesome quality
Realistic and healthy sound like never before at this price point.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic
Tyson
17/06/2018
India
Value for Money
Best Headphones at an outstanding price. Very good for a traveler like me this product is an ideal companion of mine. In addition you get to own a brand name like PHILIPS which itself is a huge plus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic
Sgupta60
15/04/2017
India
Great sound but Average design
Sound is very good with sony mobile high bass and mic is also good but head phone round shape gives problem. It should be more narrow.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3195BK Headphones with mic