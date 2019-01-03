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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE1405BK/94

3.3

| (70) Reviews

Dynamic bass

Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

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Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

Integrated microphone & call button

Integrated microphone & call button

With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

70

Reviews

03/01/2019

India

India

Good product from Philips

The sound output is really good and we wont find any discomfort while using it for long hours.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic

04/11/2018

India

India

nice but mic does not work

can someone tell me if mic works or not? or how to activate mic?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic

14/10/2018

India

India

Great product with price and performance

Best of its kind among with price and performance is excellent too.... I recommend it to everyone who wanted to buy a cheap and nice earphones with best performance. Lovely product...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic

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