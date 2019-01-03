2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE1405BK/94
Dynamic bass
Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
3.3
of 5
70
Reviews
SumithS
03/01/2019
India
Good product from Philips
The sound output is really good and we wont find any discomfort while using it for long hours.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic
AbhiAbhi
04/11/2018
India
nice but mic does not work
can someone tell me if mic works or not? or how to activate mic?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic
Lp11
14/10/2018
India
Great product with price and performance
Best of its kind among with price and performance is excellent too.... I recommend it to everyone who wanted to buy a cheap and nice earphones with best performance. Lovely product...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1405BK Headphones with mic