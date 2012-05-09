2 year warranty
Discontinued
IR wireless
These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.
Adjustable fit
Infrared transmission
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
splashsandy
09/05/2012
India
Value for money !
Great Product... Value for money .... It just lacks that extra strength... you cant get too far away from the receiver ... Other wise excellent sound quality and a product worth having...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
judebd
23/10/2014
India
Uncomfortable to wear
It was a good choice to buy this pair of IR headphones as it is so easy to set-up with very less effort. This is the best advantage of this product as you plug it, you are through. Sound quality is fair but not comparable to Phillips RF headphones. The hind side is the design. It fits so well, it does not fall if you bend even but, it is so bulky and real uncomfortable to wear ! The ears hearts after some time and so awkward to wear for a length of a movie. The distance is not a big issue for a TV or a PC but this product sure not a pick for a audio devise as you might move away from it some times. Suffice to say, the design aught to be changed by Phillips as their products are superior to many other brands.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones