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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC2000/00

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

IR wireless

These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

See all benefits

For TV

IR wireless

  • Adjustable fit

  • Infrared transmission

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

09/05/2012

India

India

Value for money !

Great Product... Value for money .... It just lacks that extra strength... you cant get too far away from the receiver ... Other wise excellent sound quality and a product worth having...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones

23/10/2014

India

India

Uncomfortable to wear

It was a good choice to buy this pair of IR headphones as it is so easy to set-up with very less effort. This is the best advantage of this product as you plug it, you are through. Sound quality is fair but not comparable to Phillips RF headphones. The hind side is the design. It fits so well, it does not fall if you bend even but, it is so bulky and real uncomfortable to wear ! The ears hearts after some time and so awkward to wear for a length of a movie. The distance is not a big issue for a TV or a PC but this product sure not a pick for a audio devise as you might move away from it some times. Suffice to say, the design aught to be changed by Phillips as their products are superior to many other brands.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones

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