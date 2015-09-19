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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC1300/00

2.9

| (16) Reviews

Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

See all benefits

For TV

Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

Easy & simple to set up

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

16

Reviews

19/09/2015

India

India

I AM VERY MUCH SATISFIED

I BOUGHT THIS PRODUCT IN 2011 & ITS WORK VERY WELL

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

16/04/2013

India

India

Verified buyer

Product is so good

Product is good looking,easy to use but signals are not so strong

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

11/07/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

It's the only available wireless headphone for TV viewing at this price range

The headphone cover is a bit hard and your ears can start to hurt after a long time of usage. But the sound is decent, the wireless reception is good and at this price, you won't get any other wireless headphone.. HOWEVER, the product I ordered online was defective, the replacement was also defective. Finally, I took it to the service centre and they replaced a component. So manufacturing is a problem, but service centre is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Batteries not included