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2 year warranty
Headphones
All series
Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Discontinued
SHB1805BK/10
Wireless freedom, powerful sound
With enhanced sound performance, these in-ear Bluetooth earphones, with 4 hours of wireless entertainment, brings quality music comfortably to your ears.
Black
In-ear
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