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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB1805BK/10

Wireless freedom, powerful sound

With enhanced sound performance, these in-ear Bluetooth earphones, with 4 hours of wireless entertainment, brings quality music comfortably to your ears.

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Wireless freedom, powerful sound

  • Black

  • In-ear

Tuned to re-produce powerful sound

Tangle proof cable for durability and easy storage

Dynamic 10 mm drivers deliver deep bass

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