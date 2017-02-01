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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Bluetooth adaptor

SHB1008/10

Upgrade your wired headphone to wireless

comfortable with Light and Small design for long hour usage.

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Upgrade your wired headphone to wireless

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Handsfree Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under license.

300 hr. standby and 5 hr. talk time

Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

Technical Specifications

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