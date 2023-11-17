2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SA3CNT16K/12
Discontinued
Why to use the original cable to charge my Philips player?
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
How long should I charge a GoGear player before first use?
Does my Philips player support DRM files?
Does my Philips MP3 player support Audible audiobooks?
How to minimize issues with my Philips player?
How to use the bookmark feature in Audio books?
How to check the firmware version of my Philips player?
How to clean my Philips GoGear player?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair