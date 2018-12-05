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Discontinued

Click & Styledry electric shaver with trimmer

RQ310/30

2.7

| (6) Reviews

Trim & shave easily

The new Philips Trim & Shave Kit takes care of everything from your first shave to your casual style.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

For your casual style

Trim & shave easily

  • 2-in-1 tool

  • ComfortCut heads

  • 30 min cordless use/10h charge

Change your look with ease and precision

Change your look with ease and precision

Trim your beard at an even length with the trimming comb and create straight lines to finish your casual look.

Easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas

Easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas

The slim design of the shaver allows you to easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas of your face.

For a smooth shave that is gentle on the skin

For a smooth shave that is gentle on the skin

The dual rotary shaver attachment is designed for an easy, clean shave with no nicks or cuts.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

6

Reviews

3
2

05/12/2018

India

India

Products is good

Only maintenance is costly otherwise everything is excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer

19/09/2017

India

India

Good Product

Was a good shaver to use and was smooth. Was a good shaver to use and was smooth. Was a good shaver to use and was smooth.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ310/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ310/16 Electric shaver

24/07/2015

India

India

Nice

Recently bought and used just once and had nice experience.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 