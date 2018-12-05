2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ310/30
Trim & shave easily
The new Philips Trim & Shave Kit takes care of everything from your first shave to your casual style.
2-in-1 tool
ComfortCut heads
30 min cordless use/10h charge
Trim your beard at an even length with the trimming comb and create straight lines to finish your casual look.
The slim design of the shaver allows you to easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas of your face.
The dual rotary shaver attachment is designed for an easy, clean shave with no nicks or cuts.
2.7
of 5
6
Reviews
bwithNK
05/12/2018
India
Products is good
Only maintenance is costly otherwise everything is excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Franky
19/09/2017
India
Good Product
Was a good shaver to use and was smooth. Was a good shaver to use and was smooth. Was a good shaver to use and was smooth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ310/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ310/16 Electric shaver
Arpit8
24/07/2015
India
Nice
Recently bought and used just once and had nice experience.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.