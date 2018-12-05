2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ310/16
70% of men agree. Great in hard to reach areas.
The new Philips RQ300 series shaver brings all the latest features such as ultimate contour following, designed for precision and comfort shaving system. You will feel confident about the shaving result, as well as the product you own.
The slim design of the shaver allows you to easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas of your face.
The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
2.7
of 5
6
Reviews
bwithNK
05/12/2018
India
Products is good
Only maintenance is costly otherwise everything is excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Franky
19/09/2017
India
Good Product
Was a good shaver to use and was smooth. Was a good shaver to use and was smooth. Was a good shaver to use and was smooth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ310/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ310/16 Electric shaver
Arpit8
24/07/2015
India
Nice
Recently bought and used just once and had nice experience.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Click & Style RQ310/30 dry electric shaver with trimmer
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.