2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1250 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
4.2
of 5
25
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Maghoundtester
18/09/2017
India
Very good
Since two years using very good product , very good support and nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
aadil
17/03/2014
India
AWESOME SHAVER
I have been using this product for the past 1 year and let me tell you guys that after using this product you face feels like when you were a 5 year old kid. Smooth as butter. I challenege any barber to make a shve like this. I have used with foam and without foam{DRY SHAVE} and it has given me the smoothest shave ever. Better than any razor{3 or 4 blade} does not matter. BUY IT ASAP.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Rahul1812
16/12/2013
India
This product has great features and very friendly to use
This is very good product. I recommend many of my friends. Thanks Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.