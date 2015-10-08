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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Portable Radio

        RL4450/94

        USB plug and play

        Relive your memories through USB play back

        See all benefits

        USB plug and play

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Built-in FM/AM tuner

        Built-in FM/AM tuner

        Technical Specifications

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