2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.
0.5mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
10h charge/45mins cordless use
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
4.3
of 5
1418
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
vickzz01
20/01/2022
India
EXCELLENT PRODUCT
SINCE THE PRODUCT IS VERY GOOD AND WORKED FOR NEARLY MORE THAN 3 YEARS
Pros
LONG LIFE
Cons
SHOW CHARGING
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/15 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2020-01-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/15 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2020-01-20
Sathy12
10/12/2021
India
Still working great product
I purchased this trimmer in the year 2014, Still it's working perfectly...
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/15 beard and stubble trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/15 beard and stubble trimmer
Thejas
19/11/2021
India
I have used this product total 6 year 6 month.
I have used this product 6 and half years. Now I am a big fan of Philips products.
Pros
Good and lasting
Cons
In 2021, many new models are available
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/15 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-11-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/15 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-11-19