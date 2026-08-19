2 year warranty
Discontinued
The power of 3: style, trim and shave
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade.
Get your style with Oneblade
Experience Power of 3
Style, trim, shave
Keep your skin feeling soft
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.
Dual-sided blade for easy styling and precise edges. You can go in either direction to get great visibilty and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to get your style in seconds.
Achieve an even trim with the 3 trimming combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.
4.6
of 5
755
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
zooo23
19/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
Excellent
Unbeatable Philips. Stands top in quality. I used most of the philips products for trimming and shaving, which is excellent
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2026-03-05
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2026-03-05
PRASHANT SONI
31/07/2026
India
Verified buyer
Review
Best trimmer on market in this range, very happy after using the product.
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2026-07-02
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2026-07-02
11/05/2026
India
Verified buyer
This product has great features
Awesome! Worth buy it…………………………………………………………………………..
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2026-04-01
This review was made for OneBlade QP2724/10 Face
Date of Use 2026-04-01
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.