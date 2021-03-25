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Discontinued

OneBladeFace

QP2512/10

2.8

| (12) Reviews

The power of 3: style, trim and shave

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade.

See all benefits

Keeps skin feeling soft

The power of 3: style, trim and shave

  • Get your style with Oneblade

  • Experience Power of 3

  • Style, trim, shave

  • Keep your skin feeling soft

Each blade lasts 4 months

Each blade lasts 4 months

Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

Use wet or dry

Use wet or dry

Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

12

Reviews

25/03/2021

India

India

Full of features.

Really a great product and best of all the trimmers I have used so far.

This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face

Date of Use 2021-02-25

This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face

Date of Use 2021-02-25

28/08/2020

India

India

Philips OneBlade Excellent Product :)

Works wonderfully - trims well, shaves well can be used for face & body grooming \ shaving...

Pros

Excellent Shaving, Water Proof

Cons

Battery Charging Time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face

Date of Use 2019-07-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face

Date of Use 2019-07-28

05/09/2019

India

India

Highly recommended. Excellent Product!!!!

Brilliant technology and excellent product right that you need for Face Grooming. It comes with 5mm, 3mm & 1mm Comb Which is easy to mount and dismount from blade. The best part is that it has a two sided blade which makes it easy to move in any direction. Battery life gives almost 1 hr of running time after full charged.This Trimmer come shaver has really good build and comes in good Packaging.Very convenient for travel as it has a very ergonomic design. Best cordless device on the market right now.Very Happy with this product. Go for it if looking for a Premium Trimmer.

Pros

Superb Quality

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face

Date of Use 2019-08-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face

Date of Use 2019-08-05

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.