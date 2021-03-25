Hi, Thanks for reaching out to us regarding your OneBlade. We are sorry to hear that the OneBlade has not matched your expectations and hope we can help improve your experience. The OneBlade is designed to trim facial hair and stubble to create a clean look, while also leaving your skin feeling comfortable. To get the best results from your Philips OneBlade, here are some useful shaving tips: 1. Clean your skin before using the OneBlade on it. 2. Place the blade flat on your skin to ensure full contact. 3. Move the blade against direction of hair growth. 4. Make long strokes while pressing lightly. 5. If desired, you can also use your OneBlade with shaving foam or gel, and it can also be used in the shower. Check also if the blade is clogged with hair, as this will interfere with its performance. You can try rinsing it or soaking it in some lukewarm water until all the hair and dirt is removed. Be careful not to tap your blade against a hard surface like the sink, as this can damage it. We hope these suggestions help! If you have any further questions, please also get in touch via social media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website www.philips.com/support. One of our colleagues will be happy to help you further! [ Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards,