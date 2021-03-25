2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP2512/10
The power of 3: style, trim and shave
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid tool that can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. Get your style with just OneBlade.
Get your style with Oneblade
Experience Power of 3
Style, trim, shave
Keep your skin feeling soft
Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green useage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.
Use this waterproof razor at the sink or take it with you into the shower. The OneBlade wet and dry razor is easy to clean and can be used with or without foam.
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft. Its dual protection system has a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin. At the same time, the high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second for precise sharp edges. OneBlade doesn’t shave as close as a traditional blade – so your skin stays comfortable.
2.8
of 5
12
Reviews
Afroz
25/03/2021
India
Full of features.
Really a great product and best of all the trimmers I have used so far.
This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face
Date of Use 2021-02-25
This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face
Date of Use 2021-02-25
Sircar86
28/08/2020
India
Philips OneBlade Excellent Product :)
Works wonderfully - trims well, shaves well can be used for face & body grooming \ shaving...
Pros
Excellent Shaving, Water Proof
Cons
Battery Charging Time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face
Date of Use 2019-07-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face
Date of Use 2019-07-28
SAM65
05/09/2019
India
Part of promotion
Highly recommended. Excellent Product!!!!
Brilliant technology and excellent product right that you need for Face Grooming. It comes with 5mm, 3mm & 1mm Comb Which is easy to mount and dismount from blade. The best part is that it has a two sided blade which makes it easy to move in any direction. Battery life gives almost 1 hr of running time after full charged.This Trimmer come shaver has really good build and comes in good Packaging.Very convenient for travel as it has a very ergonomic design. Best cordless device on the market right now.Very Happy with this product. Go for it if looking for a Premium Trimmer.
Pros
Superb Quality
Cons
NA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face
Date of Use 2019-08-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP2512/10 Face
Date of Use 2019-08-05
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.