2 year warranty
Discontinued
4 in 1 grooming kit
This Philips professional grooming kit with head, beard, nose and eartrimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion.
4-in-1
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
gupta
24/03/2015
India
Delicate in nature
machine was good but parts/tools are little delicate Once fell down n cannot be adjustable properly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
nitini126
13/10/2014
India
Philip's is the Best
I have been using this since 2008. I had got it when I started my engineering im now a graduate n have been working since 2 years. This product has been with me for 6 years now. No problem I have faced what so ever n definitely is still a long way to go.... Thank u Philips for this best product ever.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Kamalakar
21/09/2013
India
Excellent performance
Shap should be improve. Other wise easy to handle or use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit