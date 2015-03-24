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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3020/10

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

4 in 1 grooming kit

This Philips professional grooming kit with head, beard, nose and eartrimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion.

See all benefits

Create your own look

4 in 1 grooming kit

  • 4-in-1

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

9 integrated length settings from 1-18mm

Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

24/03/2015

India

India

Delicate in nature

machine was good but parts/tools are little delicate Once fell down n cannot be adjustable properly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

13/10/2014

India

India

Philip's is the Best

I have been using this since 2008. I had got it when I started my engineering im now a graduate n have been working since 2 years. This product has been with me for 6 years now. No problem I have faced what so ever n definitely is still a long way to go.... Thank u Philips for this best product ever.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

21/09/2013

India

India

Excellent performance

Shap should be improve. Other wise easy to handle or use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

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