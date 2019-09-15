2 year warranty
Discontinued
MS5030/01
Ultimate facial cleansing for men
With its unique DualMotion technology, Philips VisaPure MEN Essential cleans your face up to 10 times better* than hands and leaves your skin clean, smooth and radiant.
Ultimate Facial Cleansing
DualMotion Technology
The unique combination of rotation and vibration cleans up to 10x better* than hands. While the vibration gently breaks up oil, dirt and dead skin cells, the rotation effectively sweeps impurities away.
The 17,000 power bristles each with a diameter of 75 micron clean even those areas of your face, that your hands can't reach. They remove oil, dirt and dead skin cells thoroughly, leaving your skin clean and smooth.
The coordinated movements of the bristles massage your skin gently and increase micro-circulation. This gives you a comfortable cleansing experience and a radiant skin.
3.9
of 5
24
Reviews
Saiyash1
15/09/2019
India
Best Product
It will clean your face gently. And yes you will see the difference.
Pros
Best face cleaning product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device
Date of Use 2019-03-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device
Date of Use 2019-03-15
NITESH51
18/04/2019
India
AWSOME PRODUCT
AWSOME PRODUCT LOVED IT RECOMMENDED FOR ALL. NO DOUBTS GO FOR IT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device
Zaidi
31/12/2018
India
Product is awesome
Overall product is good. Excellent work by Phillips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device
Compared to cleansing by hands, tested on 30 men by an independent agency in South Korea in 2015