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Discontinued

VisaPure MEN EssentialFacial Cleansing Device

MS5030/01

3.9

| (24) Reviews

Ultimate facial cleansing for men

With its unique DualMotion technology, Philips VisaPure MEN Essential cleans your face up to 10 times better* than hands and leaves your skin clean, smooth and radiant.

See all benefits

For clean, smooth and radiant skin

Ultimate facial cleansing for men

  • Ultimate Facial Cleansing

  • DualMotion Technology

Unique DualMotion technology for ultimate cleansing

Unique DualMotion technology for ultimate cleansing

The unique combination of rotation and vibration cleans up to 10x better* than hands. While the vibration gently breaks up oil, dirt and dead skin cells, the rotation effectively sweeps impurities away.

17,000 power bristles for superior reach

17,000 power bristles for superior reach

The 17,000 power bristles each with a diameter of 75 micron clean even those areas of your face, that your hands can't reach. They remove oil, dirt and dead skin cells thoroughly, leaving your skin clean and smooth.

Coordinated bristle movements to boost micro-circulation

Coordinated bristle movements to boost micro-circulation

The coordinated movements of the bristles massage your skin gently and increase micro-circulation. This gives you a comfortable cleansing experience and a radiant skin.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

24

Reviews

2

15/09/2019

India

India

Best Product

It will clean your face gently. And yes you will see the difference.

Pros

Best face cleaning product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device

Date of Use 2019-03-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device

Date of Use 2019-03-15

18/04/2019

India

India

AWSOME PRODUCT

AWSOME PRODUCT LOVED IT RECOMMENDED FOR ALL. NO DOUBTS GO FOR IT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device

31/12/2018

India

India

Product is awesome

Overall product is good. Excellent work by Phillips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure MEN Essential MS5030/01 Facial Cleansing Device

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to cleansing by hands, tested on 30 men by an independent agency in South Korea in 2015