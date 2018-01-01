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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Active Speakers

MMS3160B/94

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Music, movies & entertainment

With 60W sound output and bluetooth connectivity , these 3.1 channel speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobiles,MAC and PC. !

See all benefits

Music, movies & entertainment

  • Bluetooth

60W RMS total output power

60W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Works with any compatible stereo Bluetooth device

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

01/01/2018

India

India

Excellent product

Its really a great product. Especially if you want to have it for your TV.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers

20/08/2017

India

India

This product ha great features

Best home theater In this rate This is very powerful sound Best

This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers

This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers

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