2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS3160B/94
Music, movies & entertainment
With 60W sound output and bluetooth connectivity , these 3.1 channel speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobiles,MAC and PC. !
Bluetooth
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mayya
01/01/2018
India
Excellent product
Its really a great product. Especially if you want to have it for your TV.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers
Rohan25
20/08/2017
India
This product ha great features
Best home theater In this rate This is very powerful sound Best
This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers
This review was made for MMS3160B Active Speakers