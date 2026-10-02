2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 9 quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair, and groom your body.
9 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 70 min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Awards
4.1
of 5
396
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Rabbit7474
02/10/2026
India
Verified buyer
Philips mg 3927
Go for it and the intimate comb is tremendous thanks philips
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06
Parax
01/10/2026
India
Verified buyer
Good trimmer, terrible manual
Good multipurpose system. Wish the small manual had bigger fonts and didn't use such small graphics. It's quite difficult to understand how the attachments work. Please choose function over form, Philips. Even this review page is terrible to navigate on phone and highly irritating.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-15
Hemlu
09/09/2026
India
It is amazing product of philips trimmer.
It’s very good product! Ive been used before also of philips only then i upgraded into this new version with more equipments which i ordered one for me like it’s very useful and worth it. So i would highly recommend to buy products of Philips. Thankyou Philips! Your regards,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-06