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Discontinued

Multigroom series 30009-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG3747/15

4.1

| (396) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

1 award

All-in-one trimmer

Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 9 quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair, and groom your body.

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9-in-1 trimmer

All-in-one trimmer

  • 9 tools

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • Up to 70 min run time

  • Rinseable attachments

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

Trim and style your face, hair and body with 9 tools

Trim and style your face, hair and body with 9 tools

This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

Metal trimmer trims beard, hair and body

Metal trimmer trims beard, hair and body

Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

396

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

02/10/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Philips mg 3927

Go for it and the intimate comb is tremendous thanks philips

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

01/10/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Good trimmer, terrible manual

Good multipurpose system. Wish the small manual had bigger fonts and didn't use such small graphics. It's quite difficult to understand how the attachments work. Please choose function over form, Philips. Even this review page is terrible to navigate on phone and highly irritating.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-08-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-08-15

09/09/2026

India

India

It is amazing product of philips trimmer.

It’s very good product! Ive been used before also of philips only then i upgraded into this new version with more equipments which i ordered one for me like it’s very useful and worth it. So i would highly recommend to buy products of Philips. Thankyou Philips! Your regards,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-06

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