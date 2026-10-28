2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.
6 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60 min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Awards
4.1
of 5
402
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Aruliyer
28/10/2026
India
Excellent Trimmer – Worth Buying! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Great Product – Value for Money! I purchased the Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series (MG3927) from Amazon. The product looks stylish and has good build quality. It is easy to handle and suitable for everyday grooming. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone looking for a good grooming trimmer from Philips. 👍
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/15 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/15 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-28
Mazarati
26/10/2026
India
This is a really good product. I bought it from Amazon, and after using it, I had a really great experience. The product works very well and I’m quite satisfied with my purchase.
Pros
Genuinely very good product
Cons
1 thing I want a button should be upper side is better
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-26
Ashlam
11/10/2026
India
Nice product
Excellent product..must easy and smooth product...I am happy.....
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3951/30 14 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-11
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3951/30 14 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-10-11