ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Multigroom series 30006-in-1, Face

MG3710/13

4.1

| (402) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

All-in-one trimmer

Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.

See all benefits

6-in-1 trimmer

All-in-one trimmer

  • 6 tools

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • Up to 60 min run time

  • Rinseable attachments

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

Trim and style your face with 6 tools

Trim and style your face with 6 tools

This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.

Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of AWARD-612372

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

402

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

28/10/2026

India

India

Excellent Trimmer – Worth Buying! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Great Product – Value for Money! I purchased the Philips All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series (MG3927) from Amazon. The product looks stylish and has good build quality. It is easy to handle and suitable for everyday grooming. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone looking for a good grooming trimmer from Philips. 👍

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/15 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-10-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/15 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-10-28

26/10/2026

India

India

This is a really good product. I bought it from Amazon, and after using it, I had a really great experience. The product works very well and I’m quite satisfied with my purchase.

Pros

Genuinely very good product

Cons

1 thing I want a button should be upper side is better

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-10-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3927/30 9 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-10-26

11/10/2026

India

India

Nice product

Excellent product..must easy and smooth product...I am happy.....

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3951/30 14 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-10-11

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3951/30 14 in 1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-10-11

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration