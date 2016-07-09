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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD988/98

1

| (1) Review

Surround sound from the wall

The MCD988 ensures the best movie enjoyment with Philips Moving Surround Sound. The Dolby Virtual Speakers glide out for sound transmission for your enjoyment of the ultimate cinematic experience right in your living room.

See all benefits

powered by Dolby Virtual Speakers

Surround sound from the wall

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

Dual-DVD changer for continuous movie enjoyment

1080i HDMI with high definition video upconversion

1080i HDMI with high definition video upconversion

HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

09/07/2016

India

India

Service station theatre not home theatre

This product is full of trouble. The moment warranty gets over you fill find it in the service station and not at your home.

This review was made for MCD988 DVD Micro Theater

This review was made for MCD988 DVD Micro Theater

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