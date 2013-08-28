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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD183/98

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

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Relax with great music and movies

Obsessed with sound

  • 100W

  • subwoofer

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Total 100W RMS

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

28/08/2013

India

India

Very Good Sound.

Product shall be updated and to be made compatible with most of video formats.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

13/05/2012

India

India

awesome

this is awesome for the price range,have decent bass dont expect floor shaking bass from it,but it is pretty good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

09/05/2012

India

India

I love the 2.1 audio system I bought.

I like the sound system I bought. From child hood we relied on Philips for our lighting needs. When I was in my teens we got a Philips stereo system as a gift. That was so good and still I own that. Recently I bought a 2.1 music system from the middle east. I have everything that I wanted in a music system for a reasonable price. A small thing I refer is that it should be able to show and select from different folders in a USB drive. Currently it will not detect different folders. It plays only the tracks in a single folder.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater

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