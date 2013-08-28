2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.
100W
subwoofer
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Deep68
28/08/2013
India
Very Good Sound.
Product shall be updated and to be made compatible with most of video formats.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
sdsovan
13/05/2012
India
awesome
this is awesome for the price range,have decent bass dont expect floor shaking bass from it,but it is pretty good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
Sarith
09/05/2012
India
I love the 2.1 audio system I bought.
I like the sound system I bought. From child hood we relied on Philips for our lighting needs. When I was in my teens we got a Philips stereo system as a gift. That was so good and still I own that. Recently I bought a 2.1 music system from the middle east. I have everything that I wanted in a music system for a reasonable price. A small thing I refer is that it should be able to show and select from different folders in a USB drive. Currently it will not detect different folders. It plays only the tracks in a single folder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD183 DVD Micro Theater