2 year warranty
GS510X1
Your personal guardian on the road
With built in Stop & Go alerts, collision detection and driver fatigue warnings, the Philips GoSure 5101 helps you stay safe on the road.
Stop & Go reminder
Collision detection protection
Smart driver fatigue alert
Sharp high definition images
So you never forget to turn on your camera, the Philips GoSure 5101 starts working automatically when you turn the engine on. Likewise, the device switches off automatically when you turn the engine off. So you can always jump in your car, safe in the knowledge that you will capture your entire journey in vivid high definition detail.
Equipped with a 3-axis G-sensor module, the Philips GoSure 5101 detects movement and triggers an emergency recording mode. During a collision that exceeds a certain force threshold, the device will lock that video clip, saving it in a secure folder to prevent it being overwritten.
When youre stuck in traffic, its easy to get distracted and fail to notice the car in front is moving again. With advanced sensors and a spatial awareness algorithm, the Philips GS5101 will detect movement and alert you to the moving traffic in front. This helps you efficiently navigate traffic jams and avoid frustrating accidents.
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