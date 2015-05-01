2 year warranty
LUM12258XVPB1/21
Striking brightness for extra safety
Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailble in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.
Type of lamp: H1
12V, 55W
Up to 150% brighter light
Up to 350 h
Number of bulbs: 1
With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light(1). Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.
The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from ageing. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H1: 350h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.
Driving in dark conditions can be tiring to the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400K (refers to H7; H1: 3,450K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.
Reviews
1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
2 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications