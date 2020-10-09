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2 year warranty

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Ultinon Pro9000with exclusive automotive LED

LUM11362U90CWX2/21

Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts

The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. *Compare to the minimum legal standard.

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Original automotive performance in LED

Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts

  • Type of lamp: H11

  • Up to 250% brighter light

  • 5,800 K cool white light

  • Lumileds TopContact LEDs

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Up to 250% brighter light

The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 250% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!

OEM LEDs exclusive to Lumileds in aftermarket

Always a step ahead, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is driving performance with its exclusive top-quality Lumileds TopContact LED chips. These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency, generate less heat and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility. One reason why Lumileds automotive LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world’s major car manufacturers is that they’re fitted with the very best components and technologies, giving you unparalleled performance and enhanced bulb lifetime.

Up to 5,800 Kelvin color temperature for cool white light

Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 features a color temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.

  2. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements

  3. For some rare cases, an additional Light repair CANbus might be needed to eliminate flickering completely.