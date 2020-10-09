2 year warranty
LUM11005U90CWX2/21
Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts
The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. *Compare to the minimum legal standard.
Type of lamp: HB3/HB4
Up to 250% brighter light
5,800 K cool white light
Lumileds TopContact LEDs
Number of bulbs: 2
The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 250% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!
Always a step ahead, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is driving performance with its exclusive top-quality Lumileds TopContact LED chips. These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency, generate less heat and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility. One reason why Lumileds automotive LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world’s major car manufacturers is that they’re fitted with the very best components and technologies, giving you unparalleled performance and enhanced bulb lifetime.
Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 features a color temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.
Reviews
Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements
For some rare cases, an additional Light repair CANbus might be needed to eliminate flickering completely.