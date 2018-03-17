2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AA
Alkaline
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Ravi1969
17/03/2018
India
Good product
Batteries have a really good life and retain power excellently. However, store availability is poor. Your website does not give details of which stores sell the batteries. Only hospitals are shown in the search results on the map.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Alkaline LR6P2B Battery
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Alkaline LR6P2B Battery