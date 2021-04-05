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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR6P12B/40

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with PowerLife Alkaline.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AA

  • Alkaline

Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Complete range which means a battery for every need

Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

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