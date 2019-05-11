2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AAA
Alkaline
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Pruthviraj
11/05/2019
India
High recommend
I not buy this bettery but I got in trimmer I use this bettery on my wireless mouse in that no change bettery since minimum 1 year daliy use on 9-10 hours and some time forgot off mouse ..... very very very very excellent work
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Alkaline LR03P4B Battery
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Alkaline LR03P4B Battery
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.