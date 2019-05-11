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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR03P4B/40

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AAA

  • Alkaline

Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/05/2019

India

India

High recommend

I not buy this bettery but I got in trimmer I use this bettery on my wireless mouse in that no change bettery since minimum 1 year daliy use on 9-10 hours and some time forgot off mouse ..... very very very very excellent work

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Alkaline LR03P4B Battery

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Alkaline LR03P4B Battery

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