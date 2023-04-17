2 year warranty
LR03A40C/40
Alkaline tech is ideal for energy hungry devices.
Long-lasting batteries and dependable power for everyday devices like clocks and radios. Philips entry alkaline offering a very good value for basic needs.
AAA
Alkaline
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.
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