2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a shaving head with trimming comb.
SkinCare system
Wet & dry
Shaving head
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bunny14
18/11/2014
India
Finally found a great solution for my problem of unwanted hair...
It's just like a magic wand. Once usage and my skin is hair free. Initially I was so worried using an epilator after seeing all the reviews over the internet. But never experienced any pain. Must say, I am very satisfied with the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator