2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1666/00
Best tasting rice at the touch of a button
Now treat your family with the best tasting rice each time, at the touch of a button!
Open type
Philips Rice Cooker has an in-built, automatic keep warm function. Post cooking, the cooker automatically shifts to the keep warm mode & keeps cooked rice warm, moist & fresh for up to 4 hours.
An accompanying starch separator plate to ensure each grain of rice is well cooked & you get the taste & texture of open pan rice.
Cooks enough for the whole family in one go!
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