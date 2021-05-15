2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
Cashmere grey, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
4.7
of 5
21
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Rejo rj
15/05/2021
India
From my openion its amazing product!
Style and shape of the product is excellent and its features also
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Karkitaka Pooyam
10/01/2021
India
A versatile product with exquisite design
Great performance. Delivered what it promised. Value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-12-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-12-10
Mishra12
23/06/2020
India
Product Quality is very good
This healthy device helps to cook your food in fast way and enhance your cooking skills, like fry, Bake, Grill and Roast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-12-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-12-23
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness