2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White/silver
800 g
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
4.7
of 5
34
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AJOY KUMAR
09/10/2020
India
VERY NICE PRODUCT. FOR FAT FREE FOOD LOVING PEOPLE
VERY NICE AND EASY TO OPERATE. I LOVED TO EAT BY COOKING FROM THIS AIR FRYER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-09-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-09-09
CVSReddy
12/08/2019
India
Verified buyer
Excellent
[Employee of philipsglobal] Very good product, u can prepare almost all food varieties with this product and that too healthy way. Go for it. It’s an Must kitchen product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
vishaal
19/07/2017
India
excellent fryer
very nice for health conscious people. awesome. very very much recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.