2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Cashmere grey
800 g
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
4.5
of 5
43
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Sunaiana
13/08/2021
India
gr8 product
we can use less oil ..we can grill , bake, roast food as per our likes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-08-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-08-13
cat 68
05/08/2021
India
Excellent product
It is a reliable product and is easy to use. Cleaning of trays are very easy. I did not get any recipe book. More guidelines regarding cooking and cleaning will be appreciable. I tried different recipes, but have to learn more by trial and error.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2021-07-04
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2021-07-04
Vishal66
15/06/2021
India
Best quality product
It's very easy to use and everyone can use. Amd no need to preheat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/53 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.