2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White
800 g
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
4.4
of 5
17
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Libra_
16/04/2020
India
Super and easy to use
Am happy with the outcome and it’s ease of use. If you are looking for a healthy cooking then this product is perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-12-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-12-16
sax27
30/03/2020
India
Must buy at this price!
Been doing a lot of frying and baking using this and love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-03-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-03-30
Aditi31
29/08/2019
India
Awesome cooking
The food is healthy and tasty. I love it and use it always
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.