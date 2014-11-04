2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9103/00
Pure taste of steamed food
Philips steamer with perfect settings for every meal.
5 L 900 W
Manual timer
Aroma Infuser, BPA free
Plastic, white/beige
The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Ashok62
04/11/2014
India
very very poor
No proper guidelines are provided How to use the product. No information given what type of food can be cooked and how? In user manual details given by picture which can not be followed by ordinary users. No demonstration regarding use has been given on website.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9103/00 Steamer
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9103/00 Steamer