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2 year warranty

All series

  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food

Discontinued

Daily CollectionSteamer

HD9103/00

1

| (1) Review

Pure taste of steamed food

Philips steamer with perfect settings for every meal.

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Steamer with Aroma infuser

Pure taste of steamed food

  • 5 L 900 W

  • Manual timer

  • Aroma Infuser, BPA free

  • Plastic, white/beige

Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

04/11/2014

India

India

very very poor

No proper guidelines are provided How to use the product. No information given what type of food can be cooked and how? In user manual details given by picture which can not be followed by ordinary users. No demonstration regarding use has been given on website.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9103/00 Steamer

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9103/00 Steamer

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