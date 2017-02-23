2 year warranty
Discontinued
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.
With glass jug
Black
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
4.1
of 5
30
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
sheela
23/02/2017
India
good one
I love this one been using it for 3 years now. Simple and elegant. Unfortunately my maid broke the glass jar. Is it possible to get a new jar? I think Philips should think of making unbreakable plastic or stainless steel jars. Cheers!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Aja22
19/06/2014
India
Great design....simple to use.
Bought this product from flipkart at 1738, Simple to use and easy to wash.worth to buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Subham
20/12/2013
India
A Perfect Coffee-maker
- I love this product. It is effortless to operate and allows you to pull out the mug at any time to pour the amount that has already been brewed. It automatically pauses the drip and resumes it when you place the mug back in its position. It also keeps the mug hot until you’re ready to serve the coffee. - It’s fairly easy to clean and doesn't make too much noise. - makes your coffee within few minutes. - Design is supercool. Go for it..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker