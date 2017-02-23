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  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7450/20

4.1

| (30) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

See all benefits

Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

  • With glass jug

  • Black

Water level indication for easy filling

Water level indication for easy filling

Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

30

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

23/02/2017

India

India

good one

I love this one been using it for 3 years now. Simple and elegant. Unfortunately my maid broke the glass jar. Is it possible to get a new jar? I think Philips should think of making unbreakable plastic or stainless steel jars. Cheers!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

19/06/2014

India

India

Great design....simple to use.

Bought this product from flipkart at 1738, Simple to use and easy to wash.worth to buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

20/12/2013

India

India

A Perfect Coffee-maker

- I love this product. It is effortless to operate and allows you to pull out the mug at any time to pour the amount that has already been brewed. It automatically pauses the drip and resumes it when you place the mug back in its position. It also keeps the mug hot until you’re ready to serve the coffee. - It’s fairly easy to clean and doesn't make too much noise. - makes your coffee within few minutes. - Design is supercool. Go for it..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

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