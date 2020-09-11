ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7431/20

3.1

| (9) Reviews

Simply delicious coffee

Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

See all benefits

With aroma twister for the best taste experience

Simply delicious coffee

  • With glass jug

  • Compact design (0.6L)

  • Black

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

9

Reviews

4

11/09/2020

India

India

Sweet and Simple

It's a great product is simple to you and great results, highly appreciated.

Pros

Ease of Operations

Cons

would have loved an auto cut when water finishes in the jar

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Date of Use 2019-09-10

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Date of Use 2019-09-10

04/07/2020

India

India

The product looks sleek

It stays true to its functionality. There was some leakage near the mug towards the end of the water drainage but it seemed okay.

Pros

Great looks, easy to clean. Brewed coffee was strong enough

Cons

Can't make less than 2 cups of coffee

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Date of Use 2020-06-04

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Date of Use 2020-06-04

25/11/2018

India

India

This product has great looks

This product has great looks and features . It has quick heating feature and poweful motor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration