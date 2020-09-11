2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7431/20
Simply delicious coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
With glass jug
Compact design (0.6L)
Black
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
3.1
of 5
9
Reviews
Rohitsaini09
11/09/2020
India
Sweet and Simple
It's a great product is simple to you and great results, highly appreciated.
Pros
Ease of Operations
Cons
would have loved an auto cut when water finishes in the jar
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2019-09-10
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2019-09-10
elusivedork
04/07/2020
India
The product looks sleek
It stays true to its functionality. There was some leakage near the mug towards the end of the water drainage but it seemed okay.
Pros
Great looks, easy to clean. Brewed coffee was strong enough
Cons
Can't make less than 2 cups of coffee
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2020-06-04
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2020-06-04
westlifehome
25/11/2018
India
This product has great looks
This product has great looks and features . It has quick heating feature and poweful motor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker