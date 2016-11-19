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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
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Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionToaster

HD2686/90

4.5

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Have it your way, exactly your way

This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.

See all benefits

Toaster for different types of bread

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • 2 slot

  • 3 function electronic

  • Black

  • Extra long slot

Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread

Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

19/11/2016

India

India

Best toaster ever

The adjustment is so easy to use and is acurate. I use the top up stands to put a plate on while the toasting, this warms the plate. We've had this toaster for over 2 years and is still working as good as new. Just hope they're still available if and when we need to replace our current one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster

24/12/2013

India

India

best toaster

it is best to toast any size breads it has extra long and extra wide slots.it is easy to use and it is also too safe to use its design is too good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster

23/12/2013

India

India

enjoy

I enjoy my mornings better now This Philips pure toaster is a great help.It satisfies my children demands of hot toasts.Within min we get a right crisp bread.It has large slots so we try different kinds of milk,garlic,ginger bread in this.Its amazing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster

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