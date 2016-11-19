2 year warranty
Discontinued
Have it your way, exactly your way
This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.
2 slot
3 function electronic
Black
Extra long slot
Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.
Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Graham54
19/11/2016
India
Best toaster ever
The adjustment is so easy to use and is acurate. I use the top up stands to put a plate on while the toasting, this warms the plate. We've had this toaster for over 2 years and is still working as good as new. Just hope they're still available if and when we need to replace our current one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster
anudub23
24/12/2013
India
best toaster
it is best to toast any size breads it has extra long and extra wide slots.it is easy to use and it is also too safe to use its design is too good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster
Thewondergirl97
23/12/2013
India
enjoy
I enjoy my mornings better now This Philips pure toaster is a great help.It satisfies my children demands of hot toasts.Within min we get a right crisp bread.It has large slots so we try different kinds of milk,garlic,ginger bread in this.Its amazing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/90 Toaster