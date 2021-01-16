2 year warranty
Discontinued
HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Titanium Blades
24 length settings
90mins cordless use/1h charge
Kids comb
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
4.6
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
EKMAlex
16/01/2021
India
Verified buyer
Excellent, smooth and easy to use
Extremely useful .... gives a clear and smooth cut .... cuts even the grey hairs easily.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Should have been a bit smaller and have an additional one metre cord.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-12-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-12-16
Madhuram
17/01/2020
India
Reliable product by philips
I am very happy with philips Hair caliper hc 5450
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-01-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-01-17
srinivas1912
30/06/2016
India
A PERFECT CLIPPER INDEED
GOOD BATTERY,CORDLESS AND WITH CORD,TURBO SPEED.VERY GOOD DESIGN ,FAST CHARGING,THE HAIR CLIP IS WELL DESIGNED TO ADJUST MEASUREMENT 1 TO 23.EASY TO CLEAN..VERY SHARP AND QUALITY BLADES..AND ALL PERFECT I RECOMMEND TO ALL ...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/15 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/15 Hair clipper
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
Versus its Philips predecessor